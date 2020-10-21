Iowa State Bank Has $6.14 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Iowa State Bank lowered its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 2.4% of Iowa State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in salesforce.com by 9.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 767,916 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $110,565,000 after acquiring an additional 68,096 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $491,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 114.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,024,128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $147,454,000 after buying an additional 547,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,559,929,000 after buying an additional 278,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.12, for a total transaction of $1,427,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,991.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $1,284,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,133 shares in the company, valued at $17,497,235.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 729,693 shares of company stock worth $169,438,731 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $1.53 on Wednesday, reaching $254.44. 85,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,084,342. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.92 and a 200 day moving average of $200.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.93 billion, a PE ratio of 99.99, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America set a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.31.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

