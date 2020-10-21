Iowa State Bank Purchases New Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Iowa State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,275 shares of the energy giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,480,498 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $232,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014,390 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 81.5% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,032,394 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $182,626,000 after buying an additional 2,259,698 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,667,122 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,269,967,000 after buying an additional 1,606,032 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $48,652,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,017,256 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $2,649,796,000 after purchasing an additional 920,086 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of EXC stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,378,788. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day moving average of $37.41. The stock has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BofA Securities cut shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.