iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Stock Price Down 13%

Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) traded down 13% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $79.50 and last traded at $83.48. 8,404,689 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 717% from the average session volume of 1,028,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Colliers Secur. cut shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of iRobot from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of iRobot from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.00 and its 200 day moving average is $72.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.58.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.58. iRobot had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iRobot news, Director Ruey Bin Kao sold 648 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $48,457.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,641.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,825 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,231 shares in the company, valued at $32,748,125.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,914 shares of company stock worth $2,079,689 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iRobot by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iRobot by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iRobot Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRBT)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

