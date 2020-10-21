iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,065 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $5,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IOO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,731,000 after buying an additional 47,441 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $925,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 87.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 326,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,577,000 after buying an additional 44,431 shares in the last quarter.

IOO stock opened at $57.35 on Wednesday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $60.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.52.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

