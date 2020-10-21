iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (XMU.TO) (TSE:XMU) Stock Price Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $57.58

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (XMU.TO) (TSE:XMU) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.58 and traded as low as $57.37. iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (XMU.TO) shares last traded at $57.40, with a volume of 6,907 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$57.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$56.69.

