iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Lessened by Ullmann Financial Group Inc.

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 11.2% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $19,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $1,585,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,097,136,000 after buying an additional 11,324,054 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,432,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,510. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.91. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $234.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

