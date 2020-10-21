iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Ullmann Financial Group Inc.

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 3.5% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,358,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,107,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,636,000 after acquiring an additional 411,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $196.44. 628,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,041. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.75. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $210.86.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

