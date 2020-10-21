iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Ullmann Financial Group Inc.

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.2% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,141,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,586,827. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.21. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

