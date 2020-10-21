Ittella International (NASDAQ:TTCFW) Stock Price Down 13.9%

Ittella International, LLC (NASDAQ:TTCFW) dropped 13.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $7.39. Approximately 1,698,935 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 746,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

About Ittella International (NASDAQ:TTCFW)

Ittella International, LLC manufactures plant based food. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Ittella International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ittella International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.