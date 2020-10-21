James E. Moylan, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

James E. Moylan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $81,120.00.

On Monday, September 21st, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $80,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $87,160.00.

On Monday, August 24th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $120,880.00.

NYSE:CIEN traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $41.27. The stock had a trading volume of 43,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.89. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.24.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $976.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.49 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Vertical Group initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.62.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Ciena by 294.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,182,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $334,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ciena by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,783,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,619,000 after acquiring an additional 96,321 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,423,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,672,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $144,767,000 after purchasing an additional 19,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,233,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,989,000 after purchasing an additional 391,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

