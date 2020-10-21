Jetcoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $60,100.00 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 21st. Jetcoin has a market cap of $165,057.56 and approximately $60,100.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 37.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Jetcoin Token Profile

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

