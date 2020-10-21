Joint Ventures (JOINT) Market Capitalization Tops $24,899.74

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Joint Ventures token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox. In the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 166% higher against the U.S. dollar. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $24,899.74 and approximately $2,321.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00231999 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00084606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00032531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.69 or 0.01308274 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000208 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00145020 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures’ launch date was April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io. The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures.

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.