Jupiter (JUP) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 80.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $22,742.50 and $55.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 59.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00231089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00083961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00032248 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.63 or 0.01290284 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000208 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00143613 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech.

Buying and Selling Jupiter

Jupiter can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

