Kava.io Price Reaches $1.93 on Top Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Kava.io token can now be bought for approximately $1.93 or 0.00015064 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kava.io has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $64.69 million and $11.21 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kava.io alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004310 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00008845 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Kava.io Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 106,274,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 tokens. The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs.

Kava.io Token Trading

