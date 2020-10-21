Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $224.29.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on Kinaxis from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kinaxis from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Kinaxis from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Kinaxis from $230.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KXSCF opened at $159.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.07. Kinaxis has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $168.00.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and machine learning, as well as sales and operations planning process.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.