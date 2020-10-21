Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.62. 5,768,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362,511. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KNX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Knight Equity increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 2,690 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $121,399.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at $54,110.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $4,606,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,781.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,922 shares of company stock valued at $9,229,179. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

