Knight-Swift Transportation Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 6,930 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 250% compared to the average daily volume of 1,980 call options.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $4,606,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,781.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,500 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $107,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,293.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,922 shares of company stock valued at $9,229,179 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KNX traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.59. The company had a trading volume of 243,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,684. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.12. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Knight Equity lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

