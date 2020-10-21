Lambda Price Down 8.2% Over Last Week (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Lambda has a market cap of $14.90 million and approximately $6.48 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda token can now be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, BitMax and Huobi. In the last week, Lambda has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00232291 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00084284 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00032341 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.88 or 0.01305520 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000208 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00145141 BTC.

Lambda Token Profile

Lambda's total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 830,212,862 tokens. Lambda's official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

