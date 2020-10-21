Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.61 to $1.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.51. Landstar System also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.61-1.71 EPS.

NASDAQ LSTR traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,757. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $139.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $823.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.58 million. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 26.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. 140166 cut Landstar System from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on Landstar System from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Landstar System from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.69.

In related news, Director Larry J. Thoele sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $377,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,971.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,054,760.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

