Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,096 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Lear worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEA. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Lear by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 128,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,013,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 50.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 8,289 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 11.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 86,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after buying an additional 8,729 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 3.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,953,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 11.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lear from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lear from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Guggenheim raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Benchmark upped their target price on Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lear from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

NYSE LEA opened at $131.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.22 and a 200-day moving average of $108.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.66. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $63.20 and a 52 week high of $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($4.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.98) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

