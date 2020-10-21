LEG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LEG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LEGIF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LEG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, August 10th.

LEGIF opened at $146.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.71. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of $79.25 and a 12-month high of $149.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.40.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

