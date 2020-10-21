Levolution (LEVL) Market Capitalization Tops $11.56 Million

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last week, Levolution has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One Levolution token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001649 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Coineal. Levolution has a market capitalization of $11.56 million and $113,402.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Levolution alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00034691 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007756 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.89 or 0.04388854 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00029309 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00273502 BTC.

Levolution Profile

Levolution (CRYPTO:LEVL) is a token. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,337,587 tokens. Levolution’s official website is levolution.io. Levolution’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Levolution’s official message board is levolution.io/news.

Levolution Token Trading

Levolution can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Levolution should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Levolution using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Levolution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Levolution and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.