Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.67 EPS

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.67, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share.

NYSE LAD traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $260.09. 619,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,048. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $55.74 and a fifty-two week high of $288.56.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $2,707,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,467,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Dobry sold 2,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.43, for a total value of $560,359.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,464 shares of company stock worth $7,596,831 in the last three months. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LAD. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.56.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

