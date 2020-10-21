Livongo Health (LVGO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Livongo Health to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.17. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Livongo Health’s quarterly revenue was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Livongo Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LVGO opened at $142.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.33. Livongo Health has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $151.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.16 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 19.88, a quick ratio of 19.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LVGO shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Livongo Health from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on Livongo Health from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Livongo Health from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.94.

In other Livongo Health news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 15,000 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total transaction of $1,900,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,127,432.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Pursley sold 738 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total transaction of $97,807.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,294 shares in the company, valued at $9,713,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 691,865 shares of company stock worth $86,180,389. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

