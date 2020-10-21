Lympo Achieves Market Cap of $1.61 Million (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Lympo token can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, IDEX, Kucoin and Ethfinex. Lympo has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $96,916.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lympo has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00231999 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00084606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00032531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.69 or 0.01308274 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000208 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00145020 BTC.

Lympo Profile

Lympo was first traded on December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO.

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Ethfinex, HADAX, Kucoin, IDEX, Allbit, Gate.io and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

