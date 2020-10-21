M/I Homes (MHO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.00. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $714.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect M/I Homes to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MHO stock opened at $46.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.59. M/I Homes has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $49.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of M/I Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of M/I Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

