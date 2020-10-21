Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $146.39

Shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $146.39 and last traded at $149.01, with a volume of 143130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.28.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Madison Square Garden alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile (NYSE:MSG)

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.