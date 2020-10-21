MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Major Shareholder Sells $5,992,500.00 in Stock

MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 425,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $5,992,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MagnaChip Semiconductor alerts:

On Thursday, October 15th, Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 62,000 shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $868,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 125,000 shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $1,781,250.00.

On Friday, October 9th, Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 150,000 shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $2,167,500.00.

NYSE:MX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,631. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.15, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48. MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $16.06. The stock has a market cap of $491.19 million, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.98.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 251.86% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $118.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Group initiated coverage on MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MX. Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,800,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in MagnaChip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,135,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in MagnaChip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,417,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,115,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,785,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in MagnaChip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,850,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for MagnaChip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MagnaChip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.