Maincoin (MNC) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.41 Million

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 21st. In the last seven days, Maincoin has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One Maincoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox. Maincoin has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $9,150.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00034913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007823 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.03 or 0.04420724 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00029397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00282368 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maincoin Token Profile

Maincoin is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, P2PB2B, Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

