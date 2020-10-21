Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) will report earnings per share of $0.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.83. Malibu Boats posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.41 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.43%. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MBUU shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. B.Riley Securit upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $55.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.92. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $63.88.

In other news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 16,889 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $914,201.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 15.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth $3,319,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 15.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 6,086 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)

