Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Issues Earnings Results

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.19 million. Manchester United had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:MANU traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $14.56. 691,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,421. Manchester United has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average is $15.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.70 million, a PE ratio of -207.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

