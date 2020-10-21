Mastech Digital (MHH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $47.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.14 million.

NYSEAMERICAN:MHH opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. Mastech Digital has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $29.98.

In related news, Director Brenda C. Galilee sold 9,000 shares of Mastech Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $195,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,559.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

