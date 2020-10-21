Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,869 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.3% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $113,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. 140166 upped their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.81.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $333.51. The stock had a trading volume of 97,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,885,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $332.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $339.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.51. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

In other news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,418,955.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total value of $1,536,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,357.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,334 shares of company stock valued at $60,941,823. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

