Maxim Group Boosts Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Price Target to $20.00

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

NASDAQ:CRDF traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $13.12. 12,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 5.81. Cardiff Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $18.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.89.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.27). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 149.21% and a negative net margin of 6,490.71%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage, oncology therapeutic company, develops drugs to treat various types of cancer, including leukemia, lymphomas, and solid tumors. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic Colorectal Cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.