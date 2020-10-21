MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $124,850.00

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 21st. In the last week, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. MediBloc [ERC20] has a market capitalization of $12.75 million and $124,850.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cashierest, Coinrail, Gate.io and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00034688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007776 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $567.34 or 0.04411861 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00029313 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00273785 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Profile

MEDX is a token. Its launch date was May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc. The official website for MediBloc [ERC20] is medibloc.org. The official message board for MediBloc [ERC20] is medium.com/medibloc.

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [ERC20] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Gate.io, Upbit, Coinrail, Kryptono, Coinsuper, IDEX, DEx.top, Cashierest and CPDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [ERC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

