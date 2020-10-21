MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Price Down 14.4% Over Last Week

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 21st. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market cap of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,893.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $396.37 or 0.03074074 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.96 or 0.02070469 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00423303 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.37 or 0.00949042 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00009617 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00042452 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.82 or 0.00479449 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 222% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000097 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Profile

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en. The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

