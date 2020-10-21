Melon Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.50 Million (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 21st. Melon has a market cap of $26.28 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Melon token can now be bought for approximately $17.61 or 0.00137329 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Melon has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Melon

Melon is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,524,032 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,492,260 tokens. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Melon’s official website is melonport.com. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

