Meta Financial Group (CASH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Meta Financial Group to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $103.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.37 million. On average, analysts expect Meta Financial Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. Meta Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 9,133 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $180,650.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William David Tull sold 13,670 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $280,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,967. Insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CASH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

