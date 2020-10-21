Metacoin (MTC) Reaches Market Cap of $40.78 Million

Metacoin (CURRENCY:MTC) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Metacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001175 BTC on popular exchanges. Metacoin has a market cap of $40.78 million and approximately $158,902.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Metacoin has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metacoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00034688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007776 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $567.34 or 0.04411861 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00029313 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00273785 BTC.

Metacoin Coin Profile

Metacoin (MTC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,890,195 coins. Metacoin’s official website is metacoin.network. Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metacoin

Metacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.