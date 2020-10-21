Metal (MTL) Market Capitalization Tops $20.62 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a total market cap of $20.62 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal token can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00002460 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00034913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007823 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.03 or 0.04420724 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00026416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00029397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00282368 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com.

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

