MetaMorph (METM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $67,325.00

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last week, MetaMorph has traded down 33% against the US dollar. One MetaMorph token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Mercatox, IDEX and LATOKEN. MetaMorph has a market cap of $186,650.80 and approximately $67,325.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00034890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007820 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006177 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005108 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $564.99 or 0.04417773 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00029429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00284763 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About MetaMorph

METM is a token. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 262,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 243,803,351 tokens. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitMart, LATOKEN, Mercatox and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.