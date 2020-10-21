Metaverse ETP 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $417,471.00 (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 21st. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $17.12 million and $417,471.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001692 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded up 40.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.03 or 0.03098493 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007824 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00041874 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,152,925 coins and its circulating supply is 79,152,821 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.