Michael Tobin Acquires 15,000 Shares of Audioboom Group PLC (LON:BOOM) Stock

Audioboom Group PLC (LON:BOOM) insider Michael Tobin purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £24,750 ($32,336.03).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Audioboom Group alerts:

On Thursday, October 15th, Michael Tobin acquired 5,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £9,800 ($12,803.76).

Shares of BOOM opened at GBX 193.25 ($2.52) on Wednesday. Audioboom Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 125 ($1.63) and a one year high of GBX 284.85 ($3.72). The company has a market cap of $25.30 million and a P/E ratio of -3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 171.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 185.84.

Audioboom Group Company Profile

Audioboom Group plc operates an audio platform for hosting, distributing and monetizing content. The Company works with approximately 2,400 active broadcasters, content creators and podcasters around the world, and hosts in over 7,400 content channels. The Company’s hosting and distribution platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels and re-syndicate their content.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Audioboom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audioboom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.