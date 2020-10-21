Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 596,913 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,403 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.3% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $125,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 7,292 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 24,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $1,227,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $214.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.33. The company has a market cap of $1,624.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.56.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.