Millicom International Cellular (OTCMKTS:MIICF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $31.70

Millicom International Cellular SA (OTCMKTS:MIICF) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.70 and last traded at $31.81, with a volume of 56937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.28.

The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.20.

About Millicom International Cellular (OTCMKTS:MIICF)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. It offers mobile services to approximately 53 million customers; pay-TV and broadband services; and a range of digital services, including high-speed data, cable TV, voice and SMS, mobile financial services, and business solutions.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.