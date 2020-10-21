Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) versus Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Head to Head Analysis

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) and Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Mohawk Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mohawk Group and Helen of Troy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mohawk Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Helen of Troy 0 1 4 0 2.80

Helen of Troy has a consensus target price of $220.25, indicating a potential upside of 10.96%. Given Helen of Troy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Helen of Troy is more favorable than Mohawk Group.

Profitability

This table compares Mohawk Group and Helen of Troy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mohawk Group -29.87% -471.33% -65.39% Helen of Troy 11.41% 22.98% 14.22%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mohawk Group and Helen of Troy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mohawk Group $114.45 million 1.39 -$58.79 million ($3.21) -2.79 Helen of Troy $1.71 billion 2.95 $152.33 million $8.47 23.44

Helen of Troy has higher revenue and earnings than Mohawk Group. Mohawk Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Helen of Troy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Mohawk Group has a beta of 5.51, suggesting that its stock price is 451% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helen of Troy has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.8% of Mohawk Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of Helen of Troy shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Mohawk Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Helen of Troy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Helen of Troy beats Mohawk Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands. It primarily serves individual online consumers through Amazon and other e-commerce platforms, as well as through its owned and operated websites and other marketplaces. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers. The Health & Home segment provides thermometers, blood pressure monitors, and humidifiers; faucet mount water filtration systems and pitcher based water filtration systems; and air purifiers, heaters, fans, and dehumidifiers. The Beauty segment provides hair, facial, and skin care appliances, as well as grooming brushes, tools, and decorative hair accessories; and liquid hair styling, treatment and conditioning products, shampoos, skin care products, fragrances, deodorants, and antiperspirants. The company sells its products through mass merchandisers, drugstore chains, warehouse clubs, home improvement stores, catalogs, grocery and specialty stores, beauty supply and e-commerce retailers, wholesalers, and various types of distributors, as well as directly to consumers under the OXO, Honeywell, Braun, Hydro Flask, Vicks, Hot Tools, Good Grips, Soft Works, OXO Tot, PUR, Brut, Pert, Sure, Infusium23, Pro Beauty Tools, Revlon, and Bed Head brands. Helen of Troy Limited was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in El Paso, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.