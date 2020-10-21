MONDI PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

MONDI PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONDY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on MONDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of MONDI PLC/ADR in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MONDI PLC/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of MONDI PLC/ADR in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of MONDI PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MONDI PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th.

Shares of MONDI PLC/ADR stock opened at $41.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.01 and its 200 day moving average is $37.49. MONDI PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $26.46 and a 1 year high of $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

About MONDI PLC/ADR

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

