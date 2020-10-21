Monolith (TKN) Price Tops $0.31

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 21st. In the last seven days, Monolith has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Monolith token can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00002431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Livecoin, Ethfinex and HitBTC. Monolith has a total market cap of $10.51 million and approximately $36,649.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00034913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007823 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.03 or 0.04420724 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00029397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00282368 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Monolith Token Profile

Monolith (TKN) is a token. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,812,088 tokens. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith.

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Ethfinex, HitBTC, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

