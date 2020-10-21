Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $290.58 Million

Equities analysts expect that Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) will post $290.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Monro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $287.20 million and the highest is $293.30 million. Monro reported sales of $324.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $247.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.86 million. Monro had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNRO. ValuEngine downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Monro in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Monro from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Monro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of MNRO opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. Monro has a 52 week low of $37.09 and a 52 week high of $81.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.06.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Monro by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,399,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $241,711,000 after buying an additional 92,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Monro by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,339,000 after buying an additional 94,076 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Monro by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after buying an additional 32,522 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Monro by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 519,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,521,000 after purchasing an additional 34,442 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,123,000 after buying an additional 27,394 shares during the period.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

