Monro (MNRO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Monro to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.37. Monro had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $247.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Monro to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MNRO opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. Monro has a 52-week low of $37.09 and a 52-week high of $81.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub lowered Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Monro in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Monro from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Monro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

